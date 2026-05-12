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Police in Johor detain 3 over shooting in Skudai that killed man

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The fatal shooting happened outside an entertainment outlet in Taman Industri Jaya, Skudai, on May 9.

The fatal shooting happened outside an entertainment outlet in Taman Industri Jaya, Skudai, on May 9.

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JOHOR BAHRU - Police in Johor detained three people to assist investigations into the fatal shooting of a man outside an entertainment outlet in Taman Industri Jaya, Skudai, on May 9.

Johor acting police chief DCP Hoo Chuan Huat said the suspects, aged between 26 and 29, comprise two local men and a woman.

No weapons were found during the arrests.

“They have been detained to assist in the investigation, and only one of the male suspects has a prior criminal record,” he said yesterday, Bernama reported.

DCP Hoo said police are still determining the motive for the murder of the 27-year-old victim, who worked at a warehouse in Singapore.

Investigators are also looking into possible links to underworld activities or organised crime.

He said another 27-year-old man who was shot during the incident was a friend of the victim. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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Malaysia

Johor

Shooting - gun crime

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.