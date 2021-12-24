Police deployed to curb looting, theft in flooded areas in Selangor

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The police have deployed 30 teams to curb looting and theft in flooded areas in Selangor, says Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

The 120 officers and personnel were sent out after seven cases of looting and theft were reported in the state - four in Shah Alam, two in North Klang and one in South Klang.

"We are aware that there are those who are taking advantage of the floods by looting and stealing. The teams will ensure that such acts do not happen again," he told a press conference at the flood operation centre in Taman Sri Muda on Thursday (Dec 23).

Several videoclips have gone viral, showing people looting convenience stores. A tow-truck driver has been arrested in suspicion of attempting to steal a vehicle.

Tan Sri Acryl Sani advised the public who have no food or necessities to go to the flood operation centres in their areas.

"The operation centres have sufficient food and supplies. Flood victims, whether they are Malaysians or foreigners, can take what they need," he added.

He said an investigation will be carried out on allegations that the MERS 999 hotline could not be reached during the floods.

"The hotline is supposed to be accessible at all times," he added.

He said 68,341 flood victims have been placed at 396 temporary relief centres.

Seven states and areas were hit by floods - including Pahang, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Kelantan - covered by 30 police districts.

"A total of 37 deaths were recorded while 10 others are still missing," Mr Acryl Sani added.

On alleged discrepancies on the death statistics among agencies, he said the police's statistics are based on reports, where each death must be reported according to the Criminal Procedure Code.

He also said the Drainage and Irrigation Department has marked 23 locations where rivers were at the dangerous levels or warnings have been issued.