Police arrest three men who allegedly blasted open ATM

SHAH ALAM - Police have arrested three mechanics for allegedly blowing open an automated teller machine (ATM) before escaping with over RM300,000 (S$90,000) in cash.

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said following the incident on Feb 23, police conducted several raids in Selangor’s Kuang and Meru and arrested three men.

“Interrogations led to their confession in the case on Feb 23, as well as in two other cases in Meru in December 2020 and February last year.

“The mastermind of the group is a 43-year-old man who works as a mechanic in Kuang,” he told reporters at the Selangor police headquarters on Thursday.

He said the suspects are believed to only target machines from one specific bank because the machines “were not updated”.

“The suspects are believed to have bored a hole in the machine and pumped in oxyacetylene gas,” he said.

“Once they pumped in enough gas, they would ignite it to blow open the machine.”

It was believed that the notes in the machine were protected by “ink spraying technology”, a method where the notes are automatically stained with an indelible ink when attempts at ATM tampering are detected.

Police officer Hussein said when police arrested the suspects, they were in the midst of cleaning the notes with bleach.

“We also got clothes with ink on them that we think the suspects wore during the incident, as well as cellphones and other things,” he said, adding that the suspects are being remanded for seven days.

The heist that was over in just minutes took place at a bank in Setia Alam in the wee hours of February 23.