Police arrest 11 suspects of 'Anonymous Malaysia' hacker group

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Eleven men, believed to be part of the "Anonymous Malaysia" hacker group, have been detained following six raids conducted by police in Pahang, Johor, Perak and the Klang Valley.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the suspects, aged between 22 and 40, were detained on Wednesday (Feb 17) night following the group's recent threat to hack the government's computer system.

Among those arrested by the Commercial Crime Investigation Department of Malaysian police headquarters, he said, was the administrator of the Anonymous Malaysia Facebook page.

"We will investigate further and ascertain if there are other members of the group," he told reporters on Thursday (Feb 18) after visiting a Covid-19 police roadblock set up at a Selangor toll plaza.

Datuk Seri Acryl Sani said the group was believed to be responsible for cyber attacks on websites belonging to the government and the private sector.

"We are not ruling out the possibility of 17 websites having been hacked," he added.

It was learnt that the suspects were also responsible for hacking the systems belonging to the Johor and Sabah state governments as well as Malaysia's International Trade and Industry Ministry.

The suspects have been remanded until Saturday.