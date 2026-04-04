PM2.5 levels in Chiang Mai reach ‘extremely dangerous’ levels; visibility plummets

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Seasonal haze and air pollution continue to pose serious public health risks in northern Thailand.

- Chiang Mai has been engulfed in a severe air pollution crisis, with PM2.5 levels surging to extremely dangerous levels.

On April 4, PM2.5 concentrations at Nakornping Hospital in the Mae Rim district reached as high as 409 micrograms per cubic metre at 9am, a level considered extremely dangerous to human health.

Images released from the hospital showed the surrounding area blanketed in dense haze, with visibility deteriorating to the point where nearby buildings were barely visible. The conditions highlight the severity of the pollution gripping northern Thailand.

Health officials warned that the situation has already affected patients, particularly those in vulnerable groups. Many have reported breathing difficulties as the toxic haze continues to intensify throughout the day.

The authorities are urging residents to take immediate precautions. These include avoiding outdoor activities, especially exercise or prolonged exposure in open areas, as these could significantly increase the amount of fine particulate matter inhaled into the lungs.

Wearing properly fitted N95 masks has been strongly recommended for anyone who must go outside, as standard surgical masks are not effective in filtering PM2.5 particles. Residents are also advised to create “safe zones” indoors by sealing windows and using air purifiers to reduce indoor pollution levels.

People experiencing symptoms such as cough, chest tightness, eye irritation or difficulty in breathing are advised to seek medical attention immediately.

Those with underlying conditions, including heart and respiratory diseases, are considered to be at the highest risk and have been urged to remain in protected indoor environments.

The situation reflects a broader and recurring challenge for northern Thailand, where seasonal haze and air pollution continue to pose serious public health risks.

Officials stress that the current crisis is not only an environmental issue but also a long-term threat to quality of life, requiring sustained and coordinated solutions beyond short-term measures. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK