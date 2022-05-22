PM Lee sends letter of congratulations to Australian PM-elect Anthony Albanese

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (May 22) congratulated Australian Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese on the Labor Party's victory on Saturday.

In a letter to Mr Albanese, Mr Lee said: "I look forward to work with you to continue advancing Singapore-Australia relations. Our countries share longstanding ties, with strong cooperation across the five pillars of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership - economics and trade, defence and foreign affairs, people-to-people, science and innovation, and digital economy.

"We have also expanded our cooperation to emerging areas such as the green economy. I look forward to visiting Australia for the annual Singapore-Australia Leaders' Meeting, to discuss how we can advance our bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and global issues.

"I wish you good health and every success."