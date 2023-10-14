PM Lee’s IG reel on hosting Thai PM Srettha at Istana has Thai love song Good Time

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong posted on social media a brief video of the welcoming ceremony for his visiting Thai counterpart, Mr Srettha Thavisin, on Thursday.

Mr Lee’s Instagram reel is accompanied by a track from Good Time, a Thai love song by the young duo, Bright Vachirawit and Thanaerng Kanyawee.

The video shows the moments when Mr Lee greeted Mr Srettha upon the Thai leader’s arrival at the Istana, Singapore’s presidential office where state guests are received, and during their delegation meeting and a luncheon hosted in Mr Srettha’s honour.

In his Instagram post on Mr Srettha’s first official visit to Singapore as prime minister, Mr Lee wrote: “I look forward to working closely with PM Srettha for the benefit of the region and our peoples.”

He said Singapore and Thailand are close partners in Asean. “Our economic and business links are growing, and we are cooperating in emerging areas such as the digital economy, carbon credits, and renewable energy,” his post read.

The Singaporean prime minister also said that the two countries share close people-to-people ties.

“Partnerships between our educational institutions are growing and more young Singaporeans visit Thailand for internships. Singaporeans also enjoy visiting Thailand for the scenery, culture, food and shopping, just as Thais like to come to Singapore too,” he wrote.

PM Lee noted that Thailand’s strong support for the Singapore Armed Forces’ training in the kingdom for over 40 years “has also deepened our defence relationship”.

His message and its accompanying Instagram reel were posted shortly after PM Srettha completed his Singapore visit, which was the last in his five-day trip that also took the Thai leader to Hong Kong, Brunei, and Malaysia.