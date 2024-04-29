PM Lee, President Jokowi pledge continuity in S’pore-Indonesia ties at their final Leaders’ Retreat

BOGOR – Accompanied by their successors, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong celebrated their achievements in bilateral ties over the past decade at their Leaders’ Retreat at Bogor state palace on April 29, and promised continuity in future cooperation.

The meeting, a long-held tradition in which the countries’ leaders and ministers meet informally each year to discuss ways to strengthen ties, was the seventh and final one for both leaders, who will be leaving office in 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong is set to take over from PM Lee on May 15. Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, who won the country’s presidential election on Feb 14, will succeed Mr Widodo in October.

Describing the rare eight-eyed meeting as “particularly special” as it was his last with the Indonesian president, Mr Lee expressed his confidence that the incoming leaders “will continue to bring the relationship to greater heights”.

“From the present leadership to the next, we committed to look ahead, build on the strong foundation, and expand cooperation,” he said at a joint press conference with the Indonesian leader who is better known as Jokowi. “I am glad that President Jokowi and I are handing over the bilateral relationship in a good state to our successors.”

“May Singapore-Indonesia ties continue to flourish, far into the future.”

President Widodo said this leaders’ retreat “is a strong signal for the continuity of cooperation between the two countries, Singapore and Indonesia”.

Both leaders welcomed the progress in several sectors, including defence and the green economy. Mr Widodo also lauded plans to export electricity to Singapore and cooperation in technology transfer and exchange of science and technology in food processing.

Mr Lee noted the “excellent progress” in bilateral cooperation in areas including defence, the digital economy and the green economy.

He also lauded the resolution of longstanding issues on airspace management, defence cooperation and extradition under an expanded framework, which came into force in March 2024.

Thanking Mr Widodo and his ministers, Mr Lee said: “They show that when we work together in a spirit of friendship and openness, we can address even the most complicated issues in a pragmatic and mutually beneficial manner.”