PM Lee meets counterparts from Timor-Leste, Vietnam and Laos

LABUAN BAJO – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met three regional leaders separately on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the 42nd Asean Summit, and affirmed the relationships and developments between Singapore and these countries.

Leaders of the bloc are in Labuan Bajo, a town on the western tip of Indonesia’s Flores island, for the two-day summit on May 10 and 11 chaired by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

PM Lee met his counterpart from Timor-Leste, Mr Taur Matan Ruak, on the sidelines of the event, which the latter attended as an observer. The regional grouping decided at its previous summit in Cambodia to admit Timor-Leste in-principle as its 11th member.

The two last met when Mr Taur visited Singapore in February, said PM Lee’s press secretary Chang Li Lin.

She added that the two leaders affirmed the longstanding and positive relations between their countries.

Singapore looks forward to the active participation of Timorese officials in the Singapore-Timor-Leste Asean Readiness Support (Stars) training package which the Republic launched in December 2022, she said.

The programme aims to train hundreds Timor-Leste officials in support of the country’s bid for Asean membership.

PM Lee also met Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and they “discussed the cooperation between Singapore and Vietnam, and exchanged views on regional developments”, added Ms Chang, noting that the two leaders have met regularly over the last two years.