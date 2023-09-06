PM Lee meets Timor-Leste counterpart, attends gala dinner

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (right) congratulated his counterpart from Timor-Leste, Mr Xanana Gusmao, on his reappointment. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
JAKARTA - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met his counterpart from Timor-Leste, Mr Xanana Gusmao, on the sidelines of the 43rd Asean Summit and related meetings on Wednesday.

Leaders of the regional bloc as well as its partners are in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta for the events, which are taking place from Tuesday to Thursday. 

At the meeting, PM Lee congratulated Mr Gusmao on his reappointment as prime minister in July.

They last met in Singapore during Mr Gusmao’s official visit in 2013 during his first term as premier.

They agreed to work together to explore new and meaningful areas of cooperation, said Mr Lee’s press secretary.

On Wednesday, Mr Lee and other leaders attended a gala dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Gelora Bung Karno City Forest in Central Jakarta.

