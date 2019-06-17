PM Lee congratulates Prayut on his election as Thai prime minister

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to congratulate General Prayut Chan-o-cha on his election as the prime minister of Thailand, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press statement issued on Monday (June 17).

"On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on your election as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand. I wish you success as you begin your new term, and am confident that Thailand will continue to develop and prosper under your able leadership," Mr Lee wrote.

In his congratulatory message, Mr Lee noted that Singapore and Thailand are old friends, with close cooperation in many fields.

"I appreciate your personal efforts over the past five years to strengthen our ties. I look forward to working closely with you to further advance our relationship, and to explore new areas of collaboration such as in innovation and the digital economy," Mr Lee said.

Mr Lee will be travelling to Thailand's capital Bangkok to attend the 34th Asean Summit from 22 - 23 June, where he is also expected to attend the opening ceremony and a gala dinner hosted by Mr Prayut.

"Ho Ching and I would also like to take this opportunity to wish you and Khun Naraporn good health and happiness. We look forward to seeing you again at the upcoming Asean Summit in Bangkok," Mr Lee wrote.

Mr Prayut formally became Thailand's 29th prime minister after a royal endorsement by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn last Tuesday.