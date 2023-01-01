PM Lee congratulates new Laotian PM Sonexay Siphandone

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated Dr Sonexay Siphandone on his appointment as the new prime minister of Laos.

Dr Sonexay was the deputy prime minister before he was elected last Friday to succeed Dr Phankham Viphavanh, who stepped down due to health concerns.

In a letter on Sunday, Mr Lee noted that Singapore and Laos enjoy warm relations, and have “strong people-to-people linkages and growing collaboration in many sectors”.

“As fellow small states, we share an interest in upholding an open and inclusive rules-based multilateral system,” Mr Lee said. “We also work together closely in Asean to promote regional peace and prosperity,” he said, adding that Singapore remains committed towards supporting Laos’ development and will continue “our close partnership through the Singapore Cooperation Programme”.

Mr Lee said: “I look forward to working with you to deepen our bilateral ties, and would like to invite you to make an official visit to Singapore at an opportune time.”