PM Lee congratulates Laotian PM Thongloun Sisoulith on being appointed party leader

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated his Laotian counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith on his appointment as the leader of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party.

In a letter sent in his capacity as People’s Action Party secretary-general, Mr Lee noted the strong ties shared by Singapore and Laos, which he said are underpinned by “strong people-to-people linkages and wide-ranging cooperation”.

“We share many common interests and work closely in Asean and other multilateral fora,” said Mr Lee in the letter.

Dr Thongloun was elected secretary-general of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party last Friday after his predecessor Bounnhang Vorachit, the sitting president of Laos, stepped down.

“I am confident that under your leadership, Lao PDR will continue to see development and progress,” Mr Lee said, using the abbreviation for the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

"As we adapt to a post-Covid-19 world, I am certain that our two countries will continue to deepen our partnership for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

"I wish you good health and every success in your new role," he added.