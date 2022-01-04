PM Ismail dismisses news report on imminent Malaysian Cabinet reshuffle

MELAKA - Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Tuesday (Jan 4) dismissed speculation of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle, saying his main focus is to solve flood woes and curb the spread of Covid-19.

"Yes, people are talking, names are being mentioned, it's normal," he said, as quoted by Bernama news agency, after visiting a flood relief centre in Melaka.

"I have said it before, my focus is now on the floods, so I don't want to talk about whether or not there will be a cabinet reshuffle. I didn't announce any, so there's none!" added Datuk Seri Ismail, who was sworn in as prime minister five months ago.

Utusan Malaysia newspaper, quoting a source, reported on Tuesday that Mr Ismail, 61, is expected to reshuffle the Cabinet and appoint a deputy in the coming week.

Malaysiakini online news said there has been recent speculation that the prime minister would be appointing a deputy prime minister and dropping three ministers from the Cabinet.

Mr Ismail's current list of minister includes four senior ministers, but no deputy premier.

The four senior ministers are International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali, Works Minister Fadillah Yusof, Education Minister Radzi Jidin and Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein.