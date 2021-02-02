PM congratulates Viet leaders on getting re-elected

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated Mr Nguyen Phu Trong for getting re-elected as the general secretary of the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Mr Lee also congratulated Mr Nguyen Xuan Phuc on his re-election to the CPV's Politburo.

In his letter to Mr Trong yesterday, Mr Lee, who was writing in his capacity as the ruling People's Action Party secretary-general, said that Vietnam has made impressive strides over the last decade under Mr Trong's leadership.

Mr Trong will continue to be Vietnam's President, a role to which he had been appointed after his predecessor died in 2018.

Mr Trong's re-election on Sunday at the party's once-in-five-years National Congress also marks the start of his third term as party chief, making him one of Vietnam's longest-serving leaders.

Mr Lee said: "Singapore and Vietnam share excellent relations as longstanding friends and strategic partners, and have worked well both bilaterally and in Asean.

"I am certain that the close ties between our two countries will deepen in the years ahead, as we continue to work closely to navigate the strategic and economic opportunities as well as challenges of our times," he added.

Mr Lee told Mr Phuc, Vietnam's Prime Minister, that "Singapore is keen to deepen our bilateral cooperation".

He said that innovation, clean energy, connectivity and smart cities were areas in which Singapore and Vietnam can deepen their collaboration.

"I look forward to working with you and your colleagues to strengthen our bilateral relationship in the years to come," Mr Lee said.