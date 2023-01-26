PM Anwar wants to review Islamic studies in schools to emphasise universal values

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday that Islamic religious studies being taught in schools and higher educational institutions should be reviewed to emphasise universal values and humanity.

There should be better understanding of religions among the masses to ensure the survival of a multiracial and multireligious Malaysia, he said at the launching of a book at the International Islamic University.

Muslim-majority Malaysia has turned more conservative in recent decades, partly caused by the teaching of a narrow interpretation of Islam in educational institutions.

The prime minister last week launched a new slogan for his administration – called Malaysia Madani – saying he wanted to reset the country’s attitude towards race and religion, a mainstay of Malaysian politics. The word “madani” in Arabic carries the general meaning of civilised or modern.

“There are suggestions from scholars such as Professor Osman who stated that the Islamic religious studies being taught in schools must be re-looked at and reviewed to ensure that what is taught gives a better understanding of the issues of values, character and universal human values. These have to be emphasised,” Datuk Seri Anwar said, referring to a top local Islamic professor.

“This is so because many a time, Islam is taught by quoting authorities and fatwas are issued (by authorities) based on their own understanding. Sometimes, when we question (the fatwas), they said that it is not right (to do so).

“If the main teachers take a wrong action, it must be questioned. Just because that person is a head of a political party, that does not mean all his statements are right. Islam did not teach us to do so.

Mr Anwar did not mention any political parties but was likely referring to leaders of opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), as some of them are prominent clerics.

Mr Anwar heads a multiracial coalition in Parliament, with the opposition comprising Islamists from PAS and Malay-Muslim based Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

PM Anwar, earlier in a speech before the launching of the book, said that there must be continuous engagement between different religions to ensure harmony in the country between races and religions.

“The pursuit of civilisational dialogue is necessary for survival of a multireligious and multiracial country,” he said. “Character and ethics are both important in education.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK