PM Anwar launches new slogan for Malaysia, promises to be clean, help everyone

PUTRAJAYA - Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday launched a new slogan for his administration, called Malaysia Madani, which he said aims to bring the country forward.

The slogan followed those introduced by previous prime ministers, including Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri, 1Malaysia by Najib Razak and Islam Hadhari (Civilisational Islam) by Tun Abdullah Badawi.

Datuk Seri Anwar in his speech on Thursday said the concept’s main core are accountability and transparency, and he promised to help every Malaysian regardless of ethnicity.

Behind him on the stage where he spoke in Putrajaya were the words ‘Membangun Malaysia MADANI’ (Developing Malaysia MADANI). The word “madani” in Arabic carries the general meaning of civilised or modern.

The premier said that the word Madani is the Malay acronym for Sustainability, Care & Compassion, Respect, Innovation, Prosperity, and Trust, The Star daily reported.

Mr Anwar, who assumed the premiership two months ago, said he wants to reset the country’s attitude towards race and religion, a mainstay of Malaysian politics.

“Our country’s pillar is still the Malay majority and with an emphasis on the principles of Islam, the Malay language, and Malay rights but we are a multi-racial country.

“We do not want this country to be developed in a way where certain groups of the people, whether it is a minority race or the poor or those in rural areas or in Sabah or Sarawak, are still left behind,” he said, as quoted by Malaysiakini news site.

The country’s longstanding Bumiputera policy, which aims to uplift the Malay majority and other indigenous races, is widely seen today as hobbling Malaysia’s development and causing the migration of talent.

PM Anwar leads a multiracial coalition, and is aware that he must corral higher Malay-Muslim support - including from the Malay-majority civil service - to strengthen his leadership.

“We want to ensure that while the economy will grow robustly, the people will not be forsaken and that the government is accountable in its service to the country,” said Mr Anwar, who became prime minister two months ago after November’s general election.

He added that for the 33-million-strong country to grow and move forward, past weaknesses must not be repeated. “If we can rectify mistakes, we can save the country and bring her back to her former glory,” he said at the launching at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre. The event was attended by Cabinet ministers and senior civil servants.

The launch was also the state for the unveiling of Mr Anwar’s book titled Developing a Madani Nation, The Star reported.

The book among others features his ideas from his political experience and knowledge gathered from four decades of reading that began from his days as a student to leading the Reformasi movement.