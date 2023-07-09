PM Anwar gets flak in Malaysia’s Muslim belt over poor economy, subsidy cuts

A billboard in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, promoting Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim's unity government (left), next to a state government billboard. ST PHOTO: HAZLIN HASSAN
Hazlin Hassan
Malaysia Correspondent
Updated
18 sec ago
Published
33 min ago
KOTA BHARU - In the rural Malay-Muslim belt of Terengganu and Kelantan, unhappy residents are blaming Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim – eight months into his premiership – for Malaysia’s declining economy, rising cost of living and inflation.

Among other grievances are the subsidy rollbacks for both electricity and the haj announced in May, despite assurances from Datuk Seri Anwar, who is also Finance Minister. Some fear that electricity bills and haj pilgrimages would cost more after the subsidy cuts, but Mr Anwar had said the cuts would affect only the high-income group.

