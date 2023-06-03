Planning a holiday in Bali? Here are the dos and don’ts

From gatecrashing a sacred temple performance naked to paying for goods and services in cryptocurrency, some tourists in Bali have run afoul of the laws there.

In May, the local authorities arrested a German tourist who gatecrashed a sacred temple performance and stripped naked during the ceremony.

On Monday, the police arrested the owner of a car rental business for accepting cryptocurrency payments, making him the first business owner in Indonesia to be arrested for accepting cryptocurrency.

In Indonesia, the rupiah is the only recognised currency for payments.

These and many other previous instances have prompted the Bali authorities to roll out a list of dos and don’ts on Wednesday to keep unruly visitors at bay and maintain the cultural integrity of the Hindu-majority island.

Here’s what you should take note of when visiting the popular holiday destination:

Do:

Respect the holy, sacred nature of temples and all other religious symbols in Bali.

Dress modestly and wear appropriate clothing when visiting sacred places and tourist attractions.

Behave politely and respectfully in sacred places, tourist attractions, restaurants, on the roads and in all other public places.

Respect the Balinese traditions, customs, art and culture, as well as the local wisdom of the Balinese people during rituals and ceremonies.

Be accompanied by licensed tour guides when visiting tourist attractions. These guides should understand Bali’s way of life, customs, traditions and local wisdom of the Balinese people.

Make payments using Indonesian rupiah and the Indonesian Standard QR Code.

Exchange currency at authorised money changers that display the authorisation number and QR code logo from Bank Indonesia.

Obey Indonesian traffic laws and regulations, which include having an international or national driving licence, dressing appropriately and not driving under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs.

Use legal cars and motorbikes that are officially registered or operated by legal businesses and associations.

Stay in accommodations that have the required permits in accordance with local regulations.

Comply with all special provisions and rules that apply in each tourist attraction.

Do not: