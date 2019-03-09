Plane spotting deck for enthusiasts to be built at Kuala Lumpur airport

SEPANG - An outdoor observation deck for plane spotters will be built at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), in a move that the airport's operator hopes will turn the airport and its surroundings into a tourist attraction.

Named "Anjung Spotter", or Spotter's Deck, the deck is scheduled to take a month to build and will be completed next month, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said on Saturday (March 9) according to Bernama news agency.

The structure will be built just outside the perimeter of the airport, adjacent to one of KLIA's three runways, MAHB chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin was quoted as saying in a statement.

"Plane spotters and aviation aficionados will be delighted to know that they will now have a perfect view of aircraft arriving at Runway 32L, allowing them to take great shots," Mr Raja Azmi was quoted as saying.

Raja Azmi said the Anjung Spotter will also be promoted as a must-visit for those arriving at KLIA.

"There are currently many international plane spotters who fly to Malaysia to meet up with their counterparts here before going on a photography adventure at the airport," he said.

"The Anjung Spotter will definitely be the next Instagram-worthy spot," he said.