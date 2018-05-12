PKR's Aminuddin Harun sworn in as Negeri Sembilan Mentri Besar

KUALA PILAH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Sikamat assemblyman Aminuddin Harun has been sworn in as the new Mentri Besar of Negri Sembilan.

The 51-year-old former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission investigating officer took his oath of loyalty before state Ruler Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir and his consort Tunku Ampuan Besar Negri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani.

The ceremony steeped in tradition was held at the Istana Besar Seri Menanti on Saturday (May 12).

Aminuddin, who is into his third term as Sikamat assemblyman was born in Port Dickson.

He is also state Pakatan Harapan chief.

Also present was his wife Wan Hasni Wan Yusof as well as Pakatan assemblymen.

In the May 9 polls, Pakatan won 20 of the 36 state seats.