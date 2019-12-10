PKR VP Rafizi Ramli announces he is quitting politics

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Rafizi Ramli said he is leaving politics.

In a series of tweets on Monday (Dec 9), Mr Rafizi said he will be focusing on his new career in Artifical Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

However, he did not mention quitting PKR. He is currently running an integrated data-driven organisation called Invoke Malaysia.

"It's obvious I tweeted because I am making it clear I am not coming back to politics. It's the stage of my life when I need to learn. Only through learning, we can be better & contribute better.

"Excited to focus on AI, machine learning & IoT - see what I found last week," he said.

With pictures of his recent visit to Taiwan, he had in his Twitter account quoted excerpts of former US President Teddy Roosevelt in his earlier tweets, saying the president's speech could not fit on Twitter.

"Was in Taiwan for a business trip & the subject of favourite political quotation came out.

"Mine is Roosevelt's Man In The Arena: It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better.

"The irony is the same philosophy is now being applied to tech development through this culture of iteration. Agile product development means you get your MVP out first but keep coming back through iteration to get it to perfection. Teddy Roosevelt would have been proud," said Mr Rafizi.

Mr Rafizi, a former Member of Parliament for the Pandan constituency in Selangor, was credited with bringing one of the biggest abuses of public money in the National Feedlot Corporation Sdn Bhd (NFC) scandal to light in his early years of politics.

After seven years of trials, he was sentenced to 30 months' jail by the Sessions Court on Feb 7, 2018, for exposing the bank account details related to NFC and its chairman Dr Mohamad Salleh Ismail.

Dr Mohamad Salleh is the husband of former Umno minister Shahrizat Abdul Jalil.

Last November, the High Court acquitted Mr Rafizi of the charges and he was fully discharged from his sentence.

On Dec 6, the Attorney-General filed an appeal to reverse the High Court's decision in the National Feedlot Corporation (NFC) case.

Attorney-General Tommy Thomas had since said that it was a mistake to have filed the appeal.