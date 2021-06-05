Malaysia's PKR postpones national congress after directive from National Security Council

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) National Congress, which kicked off virtually on Friday (June 4), has been postponed until further notice, said congress director Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

According to Mr Nik Nazmi, the matter was relayed to PKR by the National Security Council (NSC) via a letter on Friday at 6.21pm.

"The Registrar of Societies also informed us verbally, asking for the PKR National Congress on June 6 to be postponed. Before this, the NSC said they did not object to the PKR congress that will be held fully online, in a letter dated May 27," he said in a statement on Saturday.

"The central committee leadership has decided to postpone the PKR National Congress," he added.

Mr Nik Nazmi did not state why the NSC wanted PKR to postpone its meeting.

However, he said more details regarding the postponement will be announced by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim at 11am on June 6 (Sunday) via Facebook Live.

"He will also touch on economic and Covid-19 issues, as well as the latest political developments," Mr Nik Nazmi added.

The PKR National Congress kicked off on Friday with the women's wing meeting, followed by the youth wing on Saturday.