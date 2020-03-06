PKR defector Chong Fat Full sworn into Johor exco team

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Johor has appointed its first-ever state executive councillor who is an independent representative.

Pemanis assemblyman Chong Fat Full created history when he was sworn in as part of the state's 10-member exco team on Friday (March 6).

Dr Chong, previously from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), quit his party and became independent two days ago.

All 10-members of the state executive committees have been sworn in front of Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar at Istana Bukit Serene.

Among them are Umno state secretary Datuk Samsol Bari Jamali, who is Semarang assemblyman, Rengit assemblyman Ayub Jamil, Layang Layang assemblyman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Sungai Balang assemblywoman Zaiton Ismail.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) have four representatives in the lineup, including its state chairman and Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Mazlan Bujang, Tenang assemblyman Mohd Solihan Badri, Larkin assemblyman Mohd Izhar Ahmad and Bukit Permai assemblyman Tosrin Jarvanthi.

State Malaysian Indian Congress chairman and Kahang assemblyman R. Vidyanathan and Pemanis assemblyman Dr Chong make up the remaining members.

Their portfolios have not been made known. Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad will likely shed light on the matter during a press conference at the Mentri Besar's official residence in Saujana on Friday.

Johor, which has 56 state assemblymen, has an Umno leader sworn in by the ruler as menteri besar. This was despite both Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan having 28 lawmakers each.

With Dr Chong's defection from PKR to an independent, the Perikatan Nasional alliance now has 29 assemblymen against Pakatan Harapan's 27.

His move comes after recent "horse trading" by the new Johor government to woo PH assemblymen to switch camps. Particularly in demand were ethnic Chinese lawmakers, to ensure that the community is represented in the new executive council, as the state Cabinet is called.