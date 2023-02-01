Pirate-themed floating restaurant capsizes in rough waters off Pattaya

A floating pirate-themed restaurant capsized in rough seas about 2km from Pattaya, Thailand.
BANGKOK - A floating pirate-themed restaurant capsized in rough seas and was left partially submerged about 2km from Pattaya, Thailand, on Monday evening.

The tourist boat, named Krakenian The Private of Pattaya, was closed at the time due to bad weather.

There were no guests on the boat, and all staff members were safe, reported Bangkok Post.

Ms Prachyaporn Ploymukda, the boat owner, told reporters on Monday night that the boat, with seating capacity for about 100 people, had succumbed to strong winds and high waves in the Gulf of Thailand.

“The rear part of raft boat sank after being swamped by waves,” she said.

The boat was turned into a pirate-themed restaurant which also offers squid fishing, music shows and karaoke entertainment last December, she added. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

