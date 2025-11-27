Pink elephants march for Thailand’s late queen mother

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BANGKOK - Eleven pink painted elephants marched through Bangkok on Nov 27 , bowing in unison outside the Grand Palace in a lumbering tribute to the late queen mother.

Queen Mother Sirikit, the mother of current King Maha Vajiralongkorn and wife of the longest-reigning Thai monarch, died in October at the age of 93 .

The royal family holds revered status in Thai society, with their portraits hung in homes, offices and public spaces. Queen Mother Sirikit is lying in state for an elaborate year-long funeral ceremony.

Mr Laithongrian Meepan, owner of the Royal Elephant Kraal Village in Ayutthaya province, organised the procession of pastel pachyderms – daubed in paint to mimic albino elephants considered auspicious.

Inspired by Queen Mother Sirikit’s love for the large mammals, Mr Laithongrian said he has dedicated three decades to their care, and more than 100 royal elephants had been selectively bred under her guidance.

“Her Majesty granted me an audience and gave me advice on raising elephants,” he said. “We have brought the baby elephants to show Her Majesty that they obey orders.”

Since Queen Mother Sirikit’s death, the government has declared a year-long mourning period for officials and urged the public to wear mourning colours of black or white for 90 days.

The late queen’s portrait sat high on the back of one of the elephants, which had gold-adorned tusks and wore traditional caparisons as they marched past the Grand Palace.

“I have close bond to elephants,” elephant enthusiast and royal mourner Panya Phongsrithong told AFP.

He said the ceremony was a “magnificent” chance to pay his respects to the late queen mother, whose body will be cremated at the conclusion of the year-long funeral. AFP