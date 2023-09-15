Pilot was qualified, jet airworthy, says early report on Malaysia’s Elmina plane crash

PETALING JAYA - The preliminary findings of the investigation into the Aug 17 crash of the Beechcraft Model 390 Premier 1 flying from Langkawi to Subang state that the pilot was qualified for the flight in accordance with regulations.

In a preliminary report released on Friday morning, the Malaysian Transport Ministry’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said the aircraft also had a valid airworthiness certificate, and “had been maintained in compliance with the regulations”.

It added that there was no evidence of incapacitation or physiological factors that affected the flight crew’s performance.

However, no transcript of the last 30 minutes of the voice recording from the cockpit was released, even though the recovery of data from the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was successful.

“Initial analysis of the recovered CVR recording has provided critical leads to uncovering the cause of the accident, with a focus on the aircraft flight control systems.

“Results from the pending inspection and examination of the related aircraft parts and components at the (US) National Transport Safety Board (NTSB) and OEM laboratories are necessary to provide collaborative and/or conclusive evidence in establishing the cause of the accident,” the report added.

In an accompanying statement, the Transport Ministry said the submission of the preliminary report within 30 days fulfils the standards of Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

“The ministry wishes to express its gratitude to NTSB and also Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) for assistance rendered to AAIB’s investigations through their respective accredited representatives, along with their technical advisors,” the statement read.

The ministry also emphasised that the preliminary report is just an initial finding that is believed to be accurate up to the moment of publication.

“This report contains statements of facts which have been determined up to the time of issue.

“It must be regarded as tentative, and is subject to alteration or correction if additional evidence becomes available,” it added.

The update on the investigation will hinge heavily upon the 30-minute voice recording from the CVR.