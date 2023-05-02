Pigs on Indonesian farm that exported to S’pore confirmed to have African swine fever virus

JAKARTA – Pigs on an Indonesian farm that supplied livestock to Singapore were confirmed to have been infected with the African swine fever virus, the Indonesian authorities said on Tuesday.

The authorities tested pig samples from the farm in Pulau Bulan in Batam, Riau Islands, after a consignment of live pigs sent to Singapore was found to be infected with the virus on April 20. The virus was found in pig carcasses in an abattoir in Jurong where the animals were slaughtered for food.

Veterinarian Honismandri, head of the veterinary authority at Riau Islands’ Food Security, Agriculture and Animal Health Agency, told The Straits Times that the pigs were likely to have been infected by a new strain of the African swine fever as their clinical symptoms differed slightly from those found in previous cases in North Sumatra and other parts of Indonesia.

“They did not have diarrhoea or experience bleeding. It was likely caused by a new strain of African swine fever,” Mr Honismandri said. “The pigs might have been infected by migrating boars or crows from other islands nearby.”

Singapore has stopped importing live pigs from Pulau Bulan since the discovery.

The Pulau Bulan farm has been shut and all live pigs and fresh pork shipments from the island suspended since April 21, Mr Honismandri said.

Biosecurity measures have also been tightened on the island and the movement of people and goods restricted, he added.

Infected pigs and those kept in the same cages have since been culled, the official said, adding that half of the 70,000 pigs on the Pulau Bulan farm were currently under lockdown to prevent further infections.

Pigs at the farm had been vaccinated against another type of disease – the classical swine fever, also known as hog cholera – after they were infected in early 2022.

Both hog cholera and African swine fever present with similar symptoms and can cause deaths in pigs. But unlike for hog cholera, there is no vaccine for African swine fever. While the African swine disease does not infect humans, it is highly contagious among wild boars and pigs.

Asked how long it would take for the farm to resume production and export, Mr Honismandri said it would likely take several months to bring in fresh supplies of livestock and to bring production levels back to normal.

“If the farm is clean within six months and then they restock, or if the existing pigs breed within two months, it can resume production and export in less than a year,” the official said.

Mr Honismandri said Riau Islands’ veterinary authority had issued a circular to other regions in the province to caution them about the disease.

“We will also conduct surveillance and tests in pig farms across Riau Islands,” he said.

Owned by PT Indotirta Suaka, the infected farm breeds 240,000 pigs on 1,500ha of land in Pulau Bulan, some 2.5km south-west off Batam.