Physiotherapy, not surgery, to aid Malaysia’s ex-PM Mahathir as he recovers from fall, says aide

Former Malaysia prime minister Mahathir Mohamad's recovery process is expected to take some time.

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who is 100, will be treated with physiotherapy and will not undergo surgery after fracturing his hip in a fall at his home at The Mines on Jan 6.

In a statement on Jan 10, his aide Sufi Yusoff said the treatment plan was decided following consultations with specialist doctors from the National Heart Institute (IJN), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre (HUKM) and Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

“Taking into account Dr Mahathir’s age, the recovery process is expected to take some time.

“For the time being, Dr Mahathir is not allowed to receive visitors, except for immediate family members.

“Dr Mahathir and his family would like to express their appreciation to all parties for their concern and prayers for his health and well-being,” read the statement.

It was earlier reported that Dr Mahathir was admitted to IJN in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 6 after a fall at his residence. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK