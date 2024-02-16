Phuket police, wildlife officials seize lion cub, charge Chinese woman

PHUKET - Police and park officials zeroed in on a Chinese woman on Feb 13 and seized her lion cub after images of the animal were shared on social media.

On Feb 12, a tourist posted a video clip of the lion cub being displayed inside a cafe, asking if it was legal and if it could be considered cruel. The clip provided the cafe’s exact address in Phuket’s Rassada subdistrict.

A day later, Muang Phuket Police Station’s deputy chief Lieutenant-Colonel Thantuwong Wutthiwong and his team, along with officials from a wildlife sanctuary in Phuket, showed up to search the cafe.