Phuket lifeguards warn tourists of jellyfish-like Portuguese man o’ war on beaches

Although the Portuguese man o’ war resembles a jellyfish, it is in fact a venomous marine animal with long tentacles.

– Lifeguards stationed at Kata Noi beach in Karon subdistrict, Mueang district, Phuket, on May 29 found a Portuguese man o’ war, a highly venomous marine creature, washed ashore, raising concern among tourists and seaside operators in the area.

There have also been reports of Portuguese man o’ war sightings in several other areas of Phuket, including Nai Harn beach, Ya Nui beach and Racha Island. Officials have stepped up surveillance and issued warnings to the public, as the venom of this species can cause intense burning pain and may be life-threatening in some cases.

Checks found that lifeguards and relevant agencies had rushed to install warning signs along beaches and inform tourists to take extra care, especially those entering the sea during this period.

Although the Portuguese man o’ war resembles a jellyfish, it is in fact a venomous marine animal with long tentacles that can still release venom even after it has died. Contact may cause swelling, burn-like rashes, nausea, breathing difficulty or loss of consciousness.

Officials advised people not to touch the creature directly if they find one. Anyone stung should immediately rinse the affected area with seawater, avoid using fresh water and seek medical treatment as quickly as possible.

Tourists visiting beaches along the Andaman coast during this period are advised to closely follow official warnings for their own safety while travelling by the sea.

Mr Chaninthorn Nareepen, a lifeguard stationed at Kata Noi beach, said he first saw Portuguese man o’ war on May 28. Officials then put up warning signs to alert tourists walking along the beach and swimming in the sea. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK