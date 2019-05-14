Photos of Malaysian firemen breaking fast on the roadside go viral

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - As Malaysians break fast in the comfort of their homes and restaurants, a group of firemen did so on the roadside, after carrying out their duties.

Photos of this group of Fire and Rescue Department personnel went viral, showing them having a simple meal by a deserted road after putting out a fire.

They also carried out prayers, using their fireproof uniform as prayer mats.

The pictures were uploaded on Facebook by Tengku Mohd Ihsan and shared on the Friends of Bomba Malaysia group.

"Ramadan is not only about enduring hunger and thirst. Ramadan is the time when we manage ourselves, because when we fast, only He and ourselves know the moments when we stay true to ourselves," the admin of the group wrote.

The viral post has led other firemen to share their own experience on fasting and breaking fast when they are on duty.

One of them, Mohd Abe Joe, wrote that once he was about to break fast when there was an emergency.

"There was once I was about to break fast by eating a curry puff; I hadn't drank any water yet.

The fire station sirens starting ringing. I jumped straight into the truck.

"After coming back from the operation, I put my hands in my pocket, ah... it was my curry puff which I did not manage to eat," he wrote.

A Facebook user, Reen Muhammad, recalled how her friend had to cancel a meal plan when he was summoned for duty.

"We had planned to have sahur (pre-dawn meal) together. But I waited until dawn and he didn't reply on WhatsApp and did not pick up his calls.

"I hadn't cooked anything, so I just ate dates and drank water.

"He later called me and said he had a case, but I said it's okay. It's not as if I can get mad at him, his face had become red with fatigue.

"Appreciate these unsung heroes," she wrote.

At the time of writing, the post has garnered over 3,700 likes and 400 shares.