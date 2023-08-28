Photographers around Kuala Lumpur City Centre tout tourists for paid shots

KUALA LUMPUR – It is certainly one for the album: a tourist having a photograph taken in front of the iconic Petronas Twin Towers. In terms of a scenic shot, the 88-storey skyscrapers are undoubtedly among the most “valued” in the country.

And it is no wonder why this has led to many individuals preying on tourists on the grounds below. They are persistent in wanting to take photographs for the tourists.

Armed with mobile phones, gimbals and lighting devices, these individuals would pester tourists to have their shots taken, offering between RM5 and RM20 (between S$1.50 and S$6) a photograph.

After getting the go-ahead, they would snap away and then transfer the photos via WhatsApp and other forms of social media to the tourist concerned – and then make their demand for payment.

In most cases, it would not just be for that particular photo the tourist requested. Other angles are also sent over so that more payment can be demanded.

In most cases, if one does not give in to their demands, these photograph touts would sneak into the background to try and ruin the snapshots taken by the tourists themselves.

These photographers usually group in popular spots around the Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) grounds, making sure no one gets away from their “dragnet”.

Some also roam around, pouncing on tourists taking selfies.

“Come and try first. We can take your picture. You can pay later,” said one of the individuals to a reporter from The Star, who was disguised as a tourist at the KLCC area.

The person offered to accept payment in cash or through online transfer.

A local tourist’s family outing turned sour after being harassed by these photographers.

“We did not agree but they were adamant in wanting to take photos for us. Eventually, they left us alone, but whenever we tried to take our own pictures, they would come in the background to ruin our shots,” said the tourist, who wanted to be known only as Cheng.

Another visitor, Ms Siti Hasniza, said she had to pay up to RM100 for five pictures, despite agreeing only for one photo to be taken.

“At first, they said the charge was RM10 per picture. Later, they said due to some lighting adjustments that needed to be made, it was RM20 per picture.

“But despite saying we just wanted one picture, the person transferred five over and demanded full payment,” she said.