Photo of ‘golden halo’ on Mount Kinabalu goes viral

A photograph of a “golden halo” on a peak of Mount Kinabalu in Malaysia’s eastern state of Sabah has gone viral on social media.

The image was taken by mountain guide Daverond Gurading.

He posted the photo on Facebook on Wednesday and said it was taken during sunrise at around 6am.

Mr Gurading said the reflection of the sunlight was seen at a peak near the Gurkha Hut pit stop.

Netizens have described the “golden halo” as looking like a necklace, a golden dragon and a traditional headgear known as “sigah” worn by Sabah’s indigenous groups.

Mr Gurading’s post has been shared 370 times and picked up by several social media platforms.

Several Facebook users questioned whether the image was doctored.

Mr Gurading, who has been a guide for six years, said it was genuine and that he has video footage of it as well.

“I shot the picture from the Low’s Peak Summit,” he said, referring to a point which most climbers usually manage to reach.

Mr Gurading said a climber whom he guided took a photo of the phenomenon as well.

