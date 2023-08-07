Philippines will ‘never abandon’ South China Sea outpost as it hits back against China ‘blockade’

MANILA – The Philippines said it will never abandon its military outpost in the disputed South China Sea, after eight Chinese ships shadowed and fired water cannons at four smaller Philippine boats on a resupply mission over the weekend.

“For the record: We will never abandon Ayungin Shoal. We are committed to Ayungin Shoal,” said the Philippines’ National Security Council spokesman Jonathan Malaya at a press conference on Monday.

He used the country’s term for Second Thomas Shoal, a submerged reef in the Spratly Islands where a handful of Filipino soldiers have been living on the decrepit World War II-era warship BRP Sierra Madre. It was intentionally grounded there in 1999 to help assert the Philippines’ sovereignty claim over the area.

But Beijing said it had “indisputable” sovereignty of the area and urged the Philippines to stop infringing activities in those waters.

Mr Malaya was among the officials of the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea who gave details of the latest tense encounter between the Philippines and China in the disputed waterway on Saturday.

The West Philippine Sea is the term Filipinos use to refer to the eastern parts of the South China Sea that fall within the country’s 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone, but which Beijing claims as its own.

Eight Chinese vessels – six from the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) and two Chinese maritime militia ships – surrounded and fired water cannons at the two smaller boats chartered by the Philippine Navy to bring supplies to its outpost in the Spratlys as well as the two Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ships acting as their escorts.

The task force presented photos and videos at the press conference showing how the Chinese ships manoeuvred to separate the PCG vessels from the resupply boats, in a bid to block their voyage to the shoal. The CCG ships used their water cannons on all four Philippine boats.

In one video, a CCG vessel moved within metres of the rear end of one of the two smaller Philippine resupply boats.

PCG spokesman, Commodore Jay Tarriela, said this “dangerous manoeuvre” suggested the CCG vessel wanted to ram into the smaller boat.

The Philippines also noted the presence of at least three Chinese navy ships nearby, though these were not directly involved in the incident.

Mr Malaya said the encounter on Saturday constituted Beijing’s “blockade” of Second Thomas Shoal.

“This was a concerted effort wherein our ships were effectively corralled. So this was like a David versus Goliath situation… So technically, this looks like a blockade of the Ayungin Shoal,” he said.