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Philippines, Vietnam elevate ties to enhanced strategic partnership

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Vietnam's top leader To Lam and Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. shake hands during a bilateral meeting at Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila on June 1.

Vietnam's top leader To Lam (left) and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr shaking hands during a bilateral meeting at Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila on June 1.

PHOTO: AFP

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MANILA – The Philippines and Vietnam are elevating their ties to an enhanced strategic partnership, said Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on June 1 during a state visit by Vietnam’s top leader To Lam to Manila.

Marcos said there is no doubt that the Philippines and Vietnam share a common interest in maintaining peace, stability and a rules-based order in their region, and that the partnership has become increasingly important as the region navigates an evolving and uncertain global environment.

Marcos said the deeper ties will be “defined by wider pathways for cooperation, stronger political and defence cooperation, and closer linkages between the Filipino and Vietnamese people”.

Vietnam is the Philippines’ lone strategic partner in the ASEAN region, after both countries upgraded ties 10 years ago in a show of unity against China.

To Lam said the Philippines is an “important regional partner of Vietnam”, citing similar vision and strategic interests, and strong commitments for peace and stability.

“We always want to bring the strategic partnership with the Philippines to a new high.”

The Philippine and Vietnamese coast guards held their first joint exercises in 2024, despite overlapping claims to some South China Sea features. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.