Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal

China claims sovereignty over nearly all of the South China Sea, including parts of the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

MANILA – The militaries of the Philippines and the United States sailed together this week at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, Manila’s armed forces said on Jan 27, in joint exercises aimed at easing cooperation between the treaty allies.

Military engagements between the treaty allies have soared under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who has pivoted closer to Washington in response to China’s growing presence in the South China Sea.

The 11th such drill between the United States and the Philippines since November 2023 was held in the Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea waters in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, which China also claims as part of its territory.

“The successful conduct of these activities enhanced coordination, tactical proficiency and mutual understanding between allied forces,” the Philippine armed forces said in a statement.

The event showcased the Philippines’ frigate Antonio Luna, a Philippine Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel, as well as two military planes and a helicopter.

The US Indo-Pacific Command deployed the USS John Finn, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer that transited the Taiwan Strait two weeks ago, and an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter.

On Jan 27, the Southern Theatre Command of the Chinese military said it held a routine patrol in the South China Sea from Jan 25 to 26, without specifying the location.

“The Philippines co-opted countries outside the region to organise the so-called ‘joint patrols’, disrupting peace and stability in the South China Sea,” the Southern Theatre Command said in a statement.

“The theatre command forces will resolutely safeguard national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and firmly uphold regional peace and stability.”

