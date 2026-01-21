Straitstimes.com header logo

Philippines to restore access to Grok after developer commits to safety fixes

The Philippines blocked Grok amid concerns about its ability to generate sexualised images.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MANILA - The Philippines will restore access to Mr Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok following commitments from its developer to remove image-manipulation tools that previously raised child safety concerns, its cybercrime investigation unit said on Jan 21.

“The Grok AI app has reached out to us and stated that its platform will no longer use any content manipulation,” the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Even after lifting the ban, the CICC will still closely monitor the app to ensure they comply with the rules and regulations in our country,” it added.

The Philippines

last week blocked Grok

amid concerns about its ability to generate sexualised images, including content that could pose child safety risks.

The move came as governments and regulators from Europe to Asia

cracked down on sexually explicit content generated by Grok

on the social media platform X, launching probes, imposing bans and demanding safeguards. REUTERS

