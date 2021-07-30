Philippines to place Manila area in lockdown to curb Covid-19 Delta spread

The Manila capital region will be placed under the tightest quarantine curbs from Aug 6 to 20.
The Manila capital region will be placed under the tightest quarantine curbs from Aug 6 to 20.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

MANILA (REUTERS) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday (July 30) approved the imposition of lockdown measures in the capital region to prevent the spread of the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant, the presidential spokesman said.

The Manila capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities home to more than 13 million people, will be placed under the tightest quarantine curbs from Aug 6 to 20, presidential spokeman Harry Roque said in a televised address.

"While it is a painful decision, this is for the good of all."

More to come.

More on this topic

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 