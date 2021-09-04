Philippines to lift coronavirus travel ban on 10 countries including UAE

Philippine is lifting a coronavirus ban on travellers from 10 countries including India, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.
MANILA (REUTERS) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is lifting a coronavirus ban on travellers from 10 countries including India, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, the presidential spokesman said on Saturday (Sept 4).

The ban, introduced in April then expanded to more countries in July to prevent the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, will be lifted on Monday, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

Travellers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia will have to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arrival, Mr Roque said.

