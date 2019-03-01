Philippines to charge Sanofi officials over dengue vaccination deaths

MANILA (AFP) - The Philippine government said on Friday (March 1) that it would file criminal charges against six officials of French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi Pasteur over the deaths of children injected with its Dengvaxia anti-dengue vaccine.

Justice department prosecutors faulted the company "for failing to actively monitor and conduct close surveillance of Dengvaxia recipients", a crime which the government said was punishable by up to six years in prison.

Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

About 830,000 schoolchildren have been vaccinated since 2016 in the world's first dengue mass immunisation programme involving the drug. The government said 32,000 others were given the vaccine in private hospitals.