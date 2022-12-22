Philippines to boost military presence in South China Sea

MANILA – The Philippines is set to increase its military presence on the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea following a report on Beijing’s alleged construction activities on four unoccupied land features in the area, including two being claimed by Manila.

The Philippines’ Department of Defence (DND) on Thursday ordered the armed forces to “strengthen the country’s presence in the West Philippine Sea” after monitoring what it described as “Chinese activities” close to Thitu Island in the Spratlys. The DND did not give specifics.

The West Philippine Sea is Manila’s official designation to the eastern parts of the South China Sea that lie within the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“Any encroachment in the West Philippine Sea or reclamation on the features therein is a threat to the security of Pag-asa Island, which is part of Philippine sovereign territory. It also endangers the marine environment, and undermines the stability of the region,” the DND said. Pag-asa Island is the Philippines’ name for Thitu Island.

The DND issued the statement following a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed Western officials who accused the Chinese military of leading construction work at Eldad Reef, Lankiam Cay, Whitsun Reef and Sandy Cay. These are areas in the Spratlys archipelago near the Philippine-occupied Thitu Island.

Sandy Cay and Lankiam Cay, known as Panata Island in the Philippines, are being claimed by Manila, while Whitsun Reef lies within the country’s EEZ.

China has refused to recognise a 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling that rejected its claim over large swathes of the South China Sea and ruled the Philippines has sovereign rights over the waters within its EEZ.

Apart from the Philippines and China, parts of the Spratlys archipelago are also being claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs already said it was deeply concerned over China’s alleged reclamation activities.

But Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning described Bloomberg’s report as “completely untrue”.

“Refraining from action on the presently uninhabited islands and reefs of the Nansha Islands is a serious common understanding reached by China and Asean countries in the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and China always strictly abides by it,” Ms Mao said during a regular media briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.

She said the China-Philippines relations “enjoy sound momentum” and the two nations will continue to handle maritime issues “through friendly consultations”.

Beijing’s reported reclamation activities near the Philippine coast are the latest of China’s increased incursions in the South China Sea in the past two months.