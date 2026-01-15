Philippines to ban Musk’s Grok AI on Jan 15 over sexualised deepfakes

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Social media platform X has said it is taking measures to prevent its chatbot from undressing images of real people.

MANILA – The Philippines said on Jan 15 it plans to block Mr Elon Musk’s Grok “by tonight”, joining South-east Asian neighbours Malaysia and Indonesia in barring access to the chatbot that has drawn fire over AI-generated sexualised deepfakes.

The news came hours after social media platform X said it was taking measures to prevent its chatbot from undressing images of real people, including children, amid a growing global backlash and the launch of an investigation in the US state of California.

“We need to clean the internet now because much toxic content is appearing, especially with the advent of AI,” Telecommunications Secretary Henry Rhoel Aguda said in a news briefing.

Mr Renato Paraiso, acting executive director of the country’s cybercrime centre, said the block would take effect within the day.

“By tonight or within today, we are expecting (Grok) to be blocked in the entire Philippines,” Mr Paraiso said.

“We are expecting the telcos to immediately comply with the (National Telecommunications Commission) order, so of course we will monitor it.”

He added that X’s pledge to limit access would have no effect on the government’s plans.

“We cannot make decisions based on announcements,” Mr Paraiso said, adding they would watch to see if the platform carries through with its promises.