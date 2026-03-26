Straitstimes.com header logo

Philippines suspends spot sales of electricity due to Middle East conflict

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The suspension was ordered under a state of national energy emergency decree to deal with the fallout from the Iran war.

The suspension was ordered under a state of national energy emergency decree to deal with the fallout from the Iran war.

PHOTO: EPA

Google Preferred Source badge

Follow our live coverage here.

SINGAPORE – The Philippines on March 26 said it had suspended spot sales of electricity until further notice due to fuel supply risks and price volatility caused by the Iran war.

The suspension was ordered under a state of national energy emergency decree to deal with the fallout from the war, including disruptions to fuel procurement.

The country’s Energy Regulatory Commission said it expects to finalise a modified pricing scheme by April 1.

The suspension follows through on plans flagged by Philippine Energy Secretary Sharon Garin in an interview with Reuters in March, in which she said the government would intervene in the market to stop a projected 16 per cent surge in power bills.

A modified pricing scheme was being adopted as historical market prices no longer “reflect current conditions marked by geopolitical tensions and fuel supply constraints”, the commission said.

During the suspension, the country’s power system will operate under guidelines that aim to prioritise renewable energy and conserve critical fuel inventories, it said.

“Coal plants may be paid at a fixed rate, natural gas plants based on contracted prices,” a statement from the commission said.

It expects the suspension will remain in effect until the conditions are suitable for the safe resumption of normal market operations, the statement read. REUTERS

More on this topic
Russian oil arrives as Philippines battles ‘energy emergency’
Philippines working with Washington to obtain oil from US-sanctioned countries
See more on

Philippines

Energy crisis

Electricity and power

Iran war

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.