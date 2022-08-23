Philippines suspends government work, school classes amid storm

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos J. suspended government work and classes in public schools in the capital and nearby areas on Tuesday (Aug 23) and Wednesday due to a tropical storm.

The directive covers the capital region and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Zambales and Bataan, the Press Secretary's office said in a statement.

Private schools and offices have the discretion to determine work suspensions. Several local flights have also been cancelled.

The severe tropical storm called Florita has intensified after landfall, bringing heavy rains over the main Luzon island.

The third-highest signal in a five-level warning system has been raised in the northern portion of Ilocos Norte province.

Under this alert, rice and corn crops may suffer heavy losses and mango trees can be uprooted.

The centre of the storm was estimated over the coastal waters of Maconacon in Isabela province as at 11am Manila time. It is expected in the vicinity of Guangxi, China, as early as Thursday.