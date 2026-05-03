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Philippines says thousands evacuated as Mayon Volcano erupts

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The authorities advised the public to stay out of the 6km radius danger zone.

The authorities advised the public to stay out of the 6km radius danger zone.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GEOLOGY PAGE/FACEBOOK

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MANILA – The Philippines said on May 3 that thousands of people have evacuated the area south of Manila after Mayon Volcano erupted, and the authorities advised the public to stay out of the 6km radius danger zone.

The volcanology institute issued Alert Level 3 in its five-step scale as it reported “strombolian activity and short-lived lava fountaining” from one of the South-east Asian nation’s most active volcanoes. It warned of landslides and lava flows.

Nearly 1,500 families are now staying in evacuation centres, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development. Heavy ashfall blanketed several towns in Albay province on May 2, disrupting traffic, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

Mayon Volcano is a famous tourist spot because of its near-perfect conical shape. BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.