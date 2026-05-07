China vessel conducting ‘illegal’ research near gas-rich Reed bank, says Philippines

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A China Coast Guard ship near the Philippine-occupied Thitu Island in the disputed South China Sea on Feb 21.

– The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has accused China of conducting illegal marine scientific research near the oil and gas-rich Reed bank within Manila’s exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, according to a statement on May 7 .

“We will continue to challenge any illegal activities that undermine our sovereignty and sovereign rights,” said the PCG commandant, Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan.

PCG aircraft spotted Chinese research vessel Xiang Yang Hong 33 near Iroquois Reef during a maritime patrol on May 6.

The PCG said the Chinese vessel was seen deploying a service boat towards the reef, confirming the ongoing “unauthorised” research operations.

One Chinese Coast Guard vessel and 13 Chinese maritime militia ships were also seen around the reef, it added.

It said the Chinese research vessel departed China on April 15 and conducted operations near Second Thomas Shoal, Sabina Shoal, Mischief Reef, and Jackson Atoll in recent weeks.

The PCG also monitored 28 Chinese maritime militia ships near Thitu island during the same maritime patrol.

The Philippines said China had no authorisation to conduct the marine research and called it a violation of Philippine sovereign rights as well as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Beijing’s Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS