Philippines says any energy deals with China must respect its sovereignty

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In late March, the Philippines and China resumed talks over the disputed South China Sea, exploring preliminary steps toward oil and gas ​cooperation.

MANILA/HANOI - The Philippines said on April 12 that any decision to pursue oil and gas cooperation with China would be made strictly in line with its Constitution and respect its sovereignty.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it had taken note of public statements by various groups on the proposed reopening of discussions between the Philippines and China on oil and gas cooperation in the South China Sea, where the two countries have long been embroiled in maritime disputes.

“Any decision to pursue, structure, or conclude an agreement on oil and gas cooperation, with China or any other foreign government, will be made solely in accordance with the Philippine Constitution and the country’s laws, jurisprudence and regulations, and in full assertion of its sovereign prerogatives,” it said in a statement.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In late March, the Philippines and China resumed talks over the disputed South China Sea, exploring preliminary steps toward oil and gas ​cooperation and addressing energy and fertiliser supply issues due to the ‌Middle East conflict.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has underscored the need to strengthen energy security and ensure affordable and stable energy supplies. REUTERS