Philippines' Sara Duterte-Carpio wants military service for all 18-year-olds

The vice-presidential candidate signalled she would continue with advocating a policy that her father had struggled to implement as president. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
39 min ago

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter and vice-presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio said she will push mandatory military service for the young people if elected, signalling she would continue with advocating a policy that her father had struggled to implement as president.

Ms Duterte-Carpio, an army reservist, said she plans to use the vice-president's office to urge Congress to pass a military conscription law, similar to policies in South Korea and Israel.

She wants mandatory military service for all citizens reaching the age of 18, and it should include disaster-preparedness training.

Her proposal drew some amusement on social media with Filipinos speculating if Ms Duterte-Carpio had watched the South Korean dramas wildly popular in the Philippines that feature young protagonists enlisting with the military.

Another vice-presidential candidate, former Congressman Walden Bello was more critical.

"Public service, disaster preparedness, social welfare - none of these need military service. They need the exact opposite: demilitarisation," he said in a tweet.

For years, President Duterte has pushed to require military training, but the proposal didn't gain traction despite his wide support among lawmakers.

The Philippine leader has sought to build a reserve force to augment the military in the midst of security issues including China's presence in the South China Sea.

