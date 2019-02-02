Philippines reports fresh clashes with militants in Mindanao

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - Philippines soldiers were involved in fresh clashes with Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS)-inspired militants in the southern island of Mindanao on Saturday (Feb 2), a day after the authorities said two Indonesian suicide bombers were behind the Jan 27 explosions that left 22 people dead in a Catholic church.

Military operations have intensified in a terrorist lair in Maguindanao, part of Mindanao, with bomber planes being used to destroy bunkers that occupy about 20 people, a military spokesman said in a mobile phone message.

In the nearby Sulu province, soldiers encountered about 100 Abu Sayyaf members and a firefight is going on.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano said on Friday that two suicide bombers from Indonesia were behind last Sunday's explosions in Sulu that also injured about a hundred people. Members of the Abu Sayyaf acted as a guide in the bombings, Mr Ano told reporters in the central province of Leyte.

CNN Philippines also quoted Mr Ano as saying the Indonesian couple wanted to set an example among Filipino militants, adding there are still some foreign terrorists in the country.

The Philippine military this week launched an airstrike against a splinter group from the Abu Sayyaf that it believed led the attack.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier said a Yemeni couple may have been behind the blast.

The bombings came days after voters endorsed a new autonomous region intended to end decades of violence in the impoverished Muslim-majority area.